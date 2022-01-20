Brainerd/Little Falls had a grueling week, with three games in five days.
The Flying Warriors picked up a win in the first of those contests, but dropped the next two to finish that stretch with a 1-2 mark.
The most recent of those was a heartbreaker, Tuesday, at Willmar. The two teams were scoreless until the waning minutes, when the Cardinals finally broke the stalemate to steal a 1-0 Central Lakes Conference win from the conference leaders.
Brainerd/Little Falls controlled the puck, finishing the night with a 21-10 shots on goal advantage. However, Willmar goalie Halle Mortensen was up to the task. She stopped every shot sent her way.
The teams battled through nearly three whole periods with neither being able to dent the scoreboard. The Cardinals changed that 14:41 into the third period, when Kessa Mara scored an unassisted goal that proved to be the game-winner.
Emily Johnson stopped 9-of-10 shots in net for the Flying Warriors.
It was the second time in as many tries that Brainerd/Little Falls was shut out.
The first of those happened Jan. 15, when the Flying Warriors had the unenviable task of traveling north to take on Class A No. 1 ranked Warroad at Warroad Gardens Arena.
The Warriors scored five goals in the first period, as their offensive attack was unlike anything their visitors had seen all season. Two of those goals came on a power play, and Warroad’s Kate Johnson tallying a hat trick in the first period alone.
Emmie Hardwick added another early in the second, and that did it for the scoring. Warroad finished off a 6-0 non-conference loss for the Flying Warriors.
The home team out-shot Brainerd/Little Falls 40-12. Ericah Folden saved 34 of the 40 shots she faced for the Flying Warriors, while Kendra Nordick pitched the shutout for Warroad.
River Lakes made things a little too close for comfort late, Jan. 13, but Brainerd/Little Falls hung on for a 4-3 conference win in Brainerd.
Early on, it looked like the Flying Warriors might run away with it. Though they only out-shot the Stars 7-6 in the opening period, two of those found the back of the net to give the home team a 2-0 lead.
The first came 4:30 into the contest when Macy Peterson took assists from Lucy Peterson and Peyton LeMieur to light the lamp. At the 6:25 mark, Avery LeMieur added another, getting a helper from Josie Kappes in the process.
That is where the score remained heading into the final stanza, despite the fact Brainerd/Little Falls put 16 shots on goal in the second.
It finally broke the stalemate 9:11 into the third period when Kristina Baillif made it 3-0 after getting assists from Mercedes Engstrom and Hannah Neuwirth. Soon after, the Stars began to mount a comeback effort.
The visitors scored their first goal at 10:16 on an unassisted goal by Kianna Roeske. It was all fine until they cut the deficit to one goal at 12:01 into the third on a power play goal by Ayla McLellan.
Peyton LeMieur responded to dash any hopes of a comeback within seconds. Only 27 seconds passed after McLellan’s goal when she took a pass from Molly Pohlkamp and slammed it home, giving Brainerd/Little Falls a more comfortable, 4-2 lead.
River Lakes added another power play goal with only 32 seconds remaining, but it was unable to come up with the equalizer.
Folden stopped 14-of-17 Stars shots to get the win in net for Brainerd/Little Falls. Kaydence Roeske stopped 33-of-37 for the Stars.
Peyton LeMieur was the Flying Warriors’ top skater, tallying a goal and an assist for two points.
Brainerd/Little Falls (12-7 overall, 6-2 conference) was in St. Cloud, Thursday, and at Roseau, Saturday. It travels to Moorhead for a 6 p.m. puck drop, Tuesday.
