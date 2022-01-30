Brainerd/Little Falls girls hockey team traveled northwest for a defensive battle against Moorhead, Tuesday.
The Flying Warriors and Spuds engaged in a tight battle throughout. The difference was a second-period goal for Moorhead, as the Flying Warriors took their fourth straight road loss, 1-0.
Breya Sawyer stopped 23-of-24 shots put on goal for Brainerd/Little Falls. The problem was, Moorhead goalie Taylor Kressin pitched a shutout, stopping all 24 Flying Warrior attempts.
The two squads came out of the first intermission still knotted at 0-0. Just 54 seconds after play resumed, Olivia Dronen managed to slip one into the net to give the Spuds a 1-0. That proved to be the difference-maker.
It was the second tough-luck loss in a row for the Flying Warriors.
Brainerd/Little Falls dropped a last-second heartbreaker, Jan. 22.
The Flying Warriors were knotted up with Roseau on the road when, with only 45 seconds remaining in regulation, the Rams scored a power play goal for the eventual game-winners. Brainerd/Little Falls was handed a 2-1 non-conference loss.
It was a disappointing end for the Flying Warriors after a game they seemed to control, though they couldn’t find the back of the net. They ended with a 34-12 advantage in shots on goal, but Roseau goalie Jada Pelowski stonewalled 33 of those attempts.
After a scoreless opening period, the Rams were the first to dent their side of the scoreboard 3:37 into the second period. The advantage was relatively short-lived, however. Brynne Folden provided the unassisted equalizer at 8:16, and that was where the score remained until late in regulation.
Only 57 seconds remained when Macy Peterson was sent to the penalty box for a two-minute minor for tripping. Only 12 seconds into the one-player advantage, Roseau’s Samantha Peterson scored to break the stalemate.
Sawyer stopped 10 of 12 shots sent her way in net for Brainerd/Little Falls.
Only three games remain in the regular season for the Flying Warriors (12-10 overall, 6-2 Central Lakes Conference). They’ll return to the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop against Alexandria, Monday.
The return to home ice will be a welcomed sight for the Flying Warriors, who have fared much better in the friendly confines this season, going 9-2 as opposed to 3-8 on the road.
