Upsala Cardinals sig

Upsala hosted conference-leading Osakis, Jan. 20, and came out on the wrong end of a 53-32 final score.

Brenna Graves finished with eight points and four rebounds for the Cardinals. Abbly Klein added six points and eight boards.

Upsala dropped its second straight, Tuesday, in a tough road loss to Brandon-Evansville, 51-43.

The Cardinals (5-10 overall, 2-4 conference) looked to bounce back, Jan. 27, at Browerville-Eagle Valley. They travel to Braham for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff, Monday.

