Upsala Cardinals sig

The Cardinals will have some momentum heading into their meeting, Feb. 4, against arch-rival Swanville.

Monday, Upsala snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-54 road win against Braham.

“We had a great team win with energy and effort,” said Cardinals coach Sara Herzog.

Kristine Biniek had a big night, scoring 20 points to lead Upsala’s effort. Taylor Soltis added 14.

The win came after tough loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley, Jan. 27, on the road.

Herzog said her team ran into an aggressive Tigers squad. Upsala came out on the wrong end of a 62-45 final score.

The Cardinals (6-11 overall, 2-5 conference) battle in Swanville, Friday, before a week-long break. They return to the floor at 7:15 p.m., Feb. 11, against Bertha-Hewitt in Upsala.

