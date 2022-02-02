Girls Basketball: Upsala takes down Braham By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com Zach Hacker Staff Writer Author email Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cardinals will have some momentum heading into their meeting, Feb. 4, against arch-rival Swanville.Monday, Upsala snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-54 road win against Braham.“We had a great team win with energy and effort,” said Cardinals coach Sara Herzog.Kristine Biniek had a big night, scoring 20 points to lead Upsala’s effort. Taylor Soltis added 14.The win came after tough loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley, Jan. 27, on the road.Herzog said her team ran into an aggressive Tigers squad. Upsala came out on the wrong end of a 62-45 final score.The Cardinals (6-11 overall, 2-5 conference) battle in Swanville, Friday, before a week-long break. They return to the floor at 7:15 p.m., Feb. 11, against Bertha-Hewitt in Upsala. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zach Hacker Staff Writer Author email Follow Zach Hacker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Bednar charged with third degree assault Pierz man killed in accident in Buckman 'Small act of kindness' recognized by Morrison County COVID cases rise rapidly in Morrison County Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker E-Editions Morrison County Record Jan 30, 2022 0 Online Poll Will you be attending your party's caucus, Tuesday? You voted: Yes! I want my opinion heard and to make a difference. No, I wouldn't be comfortable there. I haven't decided. Vote View Results Back
