Upsala took a pair of losses to open Prairie Conference play last week.

The Cardinals opened play Dec. 9, at Osakis, and suffered a 55-37 defeat.

Hannah Luedtke had eight points and five rebounds, with Dakota Soltis adding six points.

“(It was) a tough, physical game, and the girls could just not break the pressure,” said Upsala coach Sara Herzog.

Tuesday, the Cardinals couldn’t keep pace with Browerville-Eagle Valley. They took a 66-52 home loss.

Taylor Soltis paced Upsala’s attack with 16 points, with Kristine Biniek adding 13 points and four rebounds. Abby Klein poured in eight points to go with three steals.

Upsala (1-3 overall, 0-2 conference) host Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

