Upsala got back in the win column, Jan. 14, with a big Prairie Conference win on the road.
The Cardinals bounced back from a loss to Crosby-Ironton a few days earlier with a 42-28 triumph victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
Abby Klein finished just a rebound shy of a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds to go with three steals. Kristine Biniek added 10 points to the effort.
Upsala was unable to carry that effort forward, as it dropped a 50-47, non-conference nailbiter, Tuesday.
Taylor Soltis scored a team-high 11 points for the Cardinals. Klein dominated the boards, according to Upsala coach Sara Herzog, with 10 rebounds to complement a nine-point scoring effort. Kylie Roerick and Biniek added eight and seven points, respectively, to go with six rebounds each.
“We are still working to find our groove, but I think the girls have come a long way to this point,” Herzog said. “They understand we are coming back to our second games — chances — against conference teams, so kicking it up a notch is expected. Togetherness, effort and attitude will help us create chances to put this team in a winning position this half of the season.”
Upsala (5-8 overall, 2-3 conference) had a home game against Osakis, Thursday, and will be at Brandon-Evansville, Tuesday.
