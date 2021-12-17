Swanville played Kimball Area about as tight as could be, Tuesday, on its home floor.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Cubs had just a little bit more go their way. Swanville was out-scored 28-26 in both halves, and finished the game looking at a 56-52 non-conference loss.
“The girls played extremely hard on Tuesday evening against a solid Kimball squad,” said Bulldogs’ coach Aaron Gapinski. “The girls did a nice job of making adjustments during the game, but just couldn’t quite get over the hump to get the win.”
It was obvious from the out-set that it was going to be a nailbiter. Bulldog junior Lauren Miller drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to put her team up 5-2 just a little more than a minute into the contest, but Kimball Area responded with four straight points to take the lead. That only held for a short while, with Avery Douglas knocking one down from beyond the arc to get Swanville going again.
Midway through the opening frame, the Cubs went on a 13-4 run to build a 23-14 lead before a timeout 8:30 before the half. The Bulldogs came roaring back after the breather, with Miller drilling another triple and Mackenzie Morris swishing a jumper to highlight a 7-0 run for the home team that got it back within two.
Kimball Area finally broke a scoreless period of nearly six minutes with 2:40 on the clock. Swanville remained hot, though. After Amelia Hudalla connected twice from the free throw line, Douglas buried her second 3-pointer of the half to put the Bulldogs on top 26-25 with 1:22 before the break.
Ellie Kuechle swung favor back to the Cubs, however, with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with just 20 seconds remaining. That put the visitors up 28-26 at intermission.
Miller and Loven both tallied double-doubles for Swanville, and Hudalla nearly added a third. Miller finished with a team-high 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, with Loven finishing with 10 points and 11 boards. Hudalla scored 15 and grabbed nine caroms.
“We rebounded the ball extremely well,” Gapinski said.
Douglas added six points and dished out seven assists for the Bulldogs.
Kuechle had a monster night for the Cubs, pacing all scorers with 27 points.
Swanville (1-2 overall, 0-0 Prairie Conference) hosts Parkers Prairie, Friday, and is back on its home floor at 7:15 p.m. Monday against East Central.
