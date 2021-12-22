Swanville Bulldogs sig

Unfortunately for the Swanville, the momentum from a Monday night win didn’t carry over into Tuesday. Swanville dropped a 50-43 Prairie Conference contest at Browerville/Eagle Valley.

Lauren Miller and Karley Loven led the Swanville scoring effort with 17 and 12, respectively. Avery Douglas added seven.

Anna Myers scored a game-high 21 to lead the Tigers in victory.

Swanville (2-3 overall, 0-1 Prairie Conference) is off until Jan. 6, 2022, when it travels to Nevis for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

