Swanville recovered from a Prairie Conference loss to Osakis, Monday, to claim a convincing win over Mille Lacs one night later.
The Bulldogs were in control the whole way, Tuesday against the Raiders. They led 30-17 at halftime and parlayed that into a 56-41 non-conference victory.
“We were able to build on the lead at half and pull away for a nice road win,” said Swanville coach Aaron Gapinski.
Avery Douglas had a big night for Swanville, as the eighth-grader poured in a game-high 19 points; 13 of which came in the first half. Lauren Miller added a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, with Amelia Hudalla scoring nine.
Monday night’s home loss to Osakis was full of almosts. The Bulldogs nearly overcame big deficits in both halves, but ultimately saw the Silverstreaks pull away for a 53-39 win.
“The girls battled hard being a little short-handed,” Gapinski said. “Girls stepped into some different roles and handled themselves well.”
After Douglas drained an early 3-pointer, Osakis went on an 8-0 run to go up 11-3. Lauren Miller finally ended the Swanville drought with a layup at 13:59 in the first half, but the Silverstreaks maintained their lead. They were up as big as 21-9 midway through the half.
A free throw by Sam Sobiech seemed to snap the home team out of its funk. Douglas swished two more at the 8:08 mark and, after four points from Amelia Hudalla and a Douglas layup, Swanville was on a 9-1 run of its own over the course of five minutes and had closed the deficit to 22-18 with 3:21 before the half.
It had to settle for 28-18 at halftime, however, as Mara VanNyhuis drilled a pair of triples down the stretch to get Osakis’ lead back to 10.
That grew to 13 early in the second half before the Bulldogs began another comeback.
Buckets for Sobiech and Hudalla had them down 31-23 with 13:30 to play, and they were just getting started. Douglas hit her second from downtown on the Bulldogs’ first possession out of a timeout. On the Silverstreaks’ ensuing trip down the floor, Mackenzie Morris pilfered a steal. She missed the breakaway layup, but Miller was there for the put-back and it was 31-28 with a little more than 12 minutes remaining.
Kiley Kranz temporarily silenced the home crowd with an Osakis bucket, but Swanville wouldn’t go away. Morris dropped in two free throws at the 11:05 mark to keep the Bulldogs within three, down 33-30.
“We are starting to play more consistent basketball and continue to get better each day,” Gapinski said.
Unfortunately for the home team, that was as close as it got. VanNyhuis hit a 3 from the corner and, with just little less than 10 minutes to play, Lexi Spychalla hit a trey of her own. Just like that, the Silverstreaks were back up by nine, 39-30.
It was the spark that put the Silverstreaks on a 15-1 run, which allowed them to gain control at 48-31.
Hudalla finished the night with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, with Miller adding nine points and six boards. Douglas poured in 10 points, while Sobiech scored four and grabbed six caroms.
VanNyhuis led Osakis with 14 points, with Tessa Stanek (11) and Alexis Johanson (10) both checking in with double-figures.
Swanville (4-6 overall, 1-3 conference) hosted Browerville-Eagle Valley and Parkers Prairie on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. It will be on its home floor again, Monday, for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Little Falls.
