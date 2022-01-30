Swanville got a good check on its conditioning last week, playing four games in six days as part of a larger stretch that featured six games in nine days.
The Bulldogs showed they’re in prime form, winning three of those four games to reach the .500 mark.
“We could tell they were getting mentally and physically drained, but they kept working hard through it all,” said Swanville head coach Aaron Gapinski.
Swanville came out strong, Monday, in a home contest against Morrison County rival Little Falls.
The Bulldogs held a 10-point advantage at halftime, and the Flyers were unable to comeback. Swanville finished the game with a 39-31 non-conference victory.
The Flyers couldn’t find the bucket from downtown, finishing the night just 1-for-21 on 3-point attempts. They held a 39-32 advantage on the glass, but the Bulldogs had three fewer turnovers. The Bulldogs ended with a 22-19 lead in points off of turnovers.
The biggest difference, however, came at the free throw line, according to Gapinski. Swanville got to the charity stripe and took advantage, sinking 19-of-25 attempts. Little Falls was 2-for-7 from the line.
Lauren Miller scored 12 points and pulled in 12 rebounds to go with four steals for the Bulldogs. Karley Loven had 12 points, with Avery Douglas chipping in 11.
“(It was) a tough defensive battle by both teams,” Gapinski said.
Abigail Larsen finished with seven points for Little Falls, Kendal Swantek and Korrin Gwost scoring six each. Ellie Smieja added 10 rebounds and three steals, both team-highs.
The Bulldogs continued to roll, Tuesday, when they hosted another non-conference battle, this time with Bertha-Hewitt.
This time out, Swanville built up a huge lead by halftime and never looked back. It silenced the Bears, 62-26.
By the time the two teams broke for halftime, the Bulldogs were up 35-10.
“We were able to build a comfortable halftime lead by playing solid defense again,” Gapinski said. “We were able to get other girls into the game down the stretch.”
Miller and Loven both racked up double-doubles for the home team. Miller finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Loven added 12 points, 11 boards, four dimes and three steals. Douglas came in with 15 points and three steals, while Lily Peterson scored 10 points.
The week started on a bit of sour note for the Bulldogs, with a 57-52 Prairie Conference loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley, Jan. 20.
In that contest, Swanville came out cold and couldn’t quite claw its way back. The Bulldogs trailed 31-21 at halftime.
“We fell behind early and just couldn’t catch up at the end,” Gapinski said. “The girls played hard through the final buzzer, but it just wasn’t enough.”
Miller and Amelia Hudalla both tallied double-doubles for the Bulldogs. Miller finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, with Hudalla notching 13 points and 10 boards. Douglas added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Loven checked in with nine points and five boards.
Anna Myers led the Tigers with 18 points.
Swanville trailed by one at halftime, Jan. 22, but turned up the defensive pressure. This time, the Bulldogs came back for a 48-34 non-conference win over Parker’s Prairie.
“The girls really stepped up when they needed to and rebounded the ball well,” Gapinski said. “We were able to play solid defense, especially in the second half, limiting Parker’s Prairie to 12 points.”
Miller was a force in the paint, as she finished with 20 points, 16 boards and three dimes. Loven finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Swanville (7-7 overall, 1-4 conference) hosted Paynesville Area, Jan. 28, and is on its own hardwood again at 7:15 p.m. Monday for a non-conference bout with Hinckley-Finlayson.
