Swanville moved above the .500 mark with a perfect, 2-0 week.
The wins were the fourth and fifth in a row for the Bulldogs. They took decisive, non-conference wins over Hinckley-Finlayson and Paynesville Area.
Monday, Swanville played host to the Jaguars of Hinckley-Finlayson. The home team’s offense exploded for 11 3-pointers en route to a 69-3 win.
The Bulldogs were on top 43-20 at halftime, and that lead only grew in the second half.
Mackenzie Morris had a huge game for Swanville. She went 7-for-11 from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 21 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Karley Loven tallied 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, with Avery Douglas racking up 10 points, seven boards, five dimes and three steals. Sam Sobiech had eight points and four boards, and Lauren Miller had seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“The girls were able to shoot the ball well from the outside, knocking down 11 3’s on the game,” said Bulldogs’ coach Aaron Gapinski. “... The girls played solid defense, as well.”
The defensive effort carried over from their 62-31 win against Paynesville Area, Jan. 28, in a battle of the Bulldogs.
Once again, Swanville was up big at halftime. This time, it was 42-18.
Douglas had 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Loven checked in with a double-double, with 11 points and 11 boards. Miller scored nine points, but pulled down a whopping 16 rebounds to go with six dimes and two steals. Morris added nine points.
“The girls played a good defensive game,” Gapinski said. “I think we rebounded well, also.”
Swanville (9-7 overall, 1-4 conference) will to carry that momentum into a battle with rival Upsala, Friday, in Swanville. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two squads, with the Cardinals taking the first, 50-48, on a buzzer-beater, Jan. 7, in Upsala.
