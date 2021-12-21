Swanville showed no signs of rust after nearly a week off, Monday.
The Bulldogs were in total control from start to finish, as they pummeled East Central, 76-25, for a non-conference victory.
The Bulldogs came out swinging, jumping out to a 48-17 lead by the time the two teams split for halftime. The defense clamped down even further after the break, with the Eagles being able to add only eight points to their tally.
“The girls shot the ball well and played solid defense,” said Swanville head coach Aaron Gapinski. “The girls were able to build a comfortable lead and we were able to get everybody some playing time, which was fun for all.
Karley Loven had a big night for the Bulldogs, as she notched 22 points, eight rebounds four assists and three steals. Amelia Hudalla added 14 points and four boards with three dimes, while Lauren Miller racked up a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Reese Jackson chipped in eight points and three steals, with Mackenzie Morris scoring seven and pilfering four steals. Avery Douglas finished with five points, three boards and two helpers. Sahara Muellner, Sam Sobiech and Lily Peterson got into the scoring attack with three, two and one point, respectively.
Swanville (2-2 overall, 0-0 Prairie Conference) will open league play at 7:15 p.m. at Browerville-Eagle Valley.
