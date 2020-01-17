It was a mixed bag for area girls basketball teams, as several of them had big wins, but also fell in tough losses.
First, the Royalton girls basketball team split a pair of tough contests.
The Royals were able to dispatch the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers on the road, Jan. 10.
Royalton used a 38-28 rebounds advantage and 15 made free throws to beat the Lakers, 60-51.
Senior Allyson Waletski scored a team-best 17 points to lead the way for Royalton. Cierra Gottwalt added 15, while Jenna Anderson had 14 points and eight rebounds. Senior Macey Petron scored only seven points, but had 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Tuesday, the Royals were bested by Albany, 64-54. The Huskies were ranked No. 13 in the QRF and undefeated in section games.
Royalton trailed by one at half, but shot 25 percent in the second half to fall behind.
Anderson led the way for the Royals with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Senior Emily Malikowski also scored 17 points.
The loss was the Royals’ second of the year, and broke an eight game win streak.
Also in Central Minnesota Conference action, the Holdingford Huskers topped Milaca (51-36), Kimball (53-34) and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (53-42) to improve to 14-1 on the season.
Next for the Huskers is a game at home against Ogilvie, Monday.
Royalton’s next contest is a game at Kimball, Tuesday.
Soltis, Upsala back on track
After suffering four consecutive losses, including a 61-53 loss to Isle and a 59-53 loss at Braham, Upsala’s girls basketball team topped Kimball, 52-40.
In the loss, sophomore Taylor Soltis led the Upsala scorers with 14 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Junior Abby Klein added seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Upsala bounced back the next night (Jan. 10) to host a game against Isle, beating the Huskers, 61-53.
Again it was Soltis who led the way for Upsala, as she scored 23 points to go with four steals.
Her fellow senior, Kris Biniek, added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Finally, the Cardinals defeated Kimball, 52-40, Tuesday.
A 16-point, six rebound and five assists finish by Soltis was strong for her as she stepped in. Senior Amber Biniek added 13 points, and Klein had a team-high 12 boards.
In other Prairie Conference action, Swanville defeated Bertha-Hewitt, 50-41, Jan. 10.
Eighth grader Karley Loven had a team-best 17 points to go with seven rebounds, five steals and a pair of assists.
Lauren Miller, a Bulldogs freshman, finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Swanville’s next game was a 49-42 loss at Browerville-Eagle Valley, Tuesday.
Miller finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
Next for the Bulldogs is a rematch with BEV, Tuesday.
Upsala (6-8) next has a stop at Osakis on the way home, Tuesday.
