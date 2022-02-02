Royalton got back to .500, Monday, with a road win at St. Cloud Cathedral.
The victory capped off a stretch of three games in five days, from which the Royals emerged with a 2-1 record. Earlier, they took down Paynesville Area before dropping a home battle with Holdingford.
Royalton’s depth proved pivotal in the victory over Cathedral. In a game that was evenly matched in almost every statistical category, the Royals’ bench out-scored the Crusaders 23-0.
That was more than enough to make up for a night in which neither team got into a rhythm offensively. Both made less than 30% of their shots from the floor. The Royals did, however, find some success at the charity stripe, going 23-for-31 from the line.
Blair Tschida did a good job of getting to the free throw line and making those opportunities count. She went 11-for-12 from the line to finish with 16 points off of the bench. To that, she added five rebounds.
Mya Yourczek finished the night with seven points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Royals. Autumn Schoenrock and Mya Wolbeck added seven ponts each to the effort.
The week started with a convincing, 56-34 Central Minnesota Conference win over Paynesville, Jan. 27.
The Royals made their presence felt downtown, hitting 7-of-17 3-point attempts while the Bulldogs never connected from long range. That was a part of a 39.2% shooting effort for Royalton.
The Royals jumped out to a big lead, 36-18, by halftime and never allowed the home team to get back in it.
Yourczek finished 7-of-13 from the field for 20 points, to which she added nine boards, three dimes and two steals. Haylie Wolbeck added nine points, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Schoenrock also chipped in with six points, five boards, five assists and two steals.
Those two wins sandwiched a 56-43 home loss to Holdingford, Jan. 28.
This time, it was the Huskers using success at the free throw line to their advantage. They made 15-of-22 foul shots, while Royals didn’t make many trips to the line, finishing 6-for-10 on the day.
The Royals finished the game 16-of-57 (28%), while Holdingford was 18-for-47 (38.2%).
Mya Wolbek had a nice night off of the bench for the home team. She finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Schoenrock also scored nine points, adding five boards and two steals. Yourczek tallied eight points, four boards, two helpers, a blocked shot and five steals. Hanna Krueger dished out a team-high three assists.
Royalton (8-8 overall, 2-3 conference) has a busy end of the week, with home games against Eden Valley-Watkins and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Thursday and Friday, respectively. It is then on the road, Saturday, at Little Falls. The Royals will be back on their home floor at 7 p.m. Tuesday, against Cass Lake-Bena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.