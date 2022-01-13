To say Royalton had a rough draw last week would be an understatement.
The Royals took on two top-ranked squads, hosting Class No. 8 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Jan. 7, and following that by traveling to Class AA No. 2 ranked Providence Academy, Tuesday.
For the most part, Royalton held its own against BBE, matching the Jaguars in nearly every category. The visitors almost couldn’t miss, though, and they had a strong night in the paint. It resulted in a 62-52 loss for the Royals.
BBE made 24-of-42 shots from the floor, a blistering 57.1%. Royalton went 19-for-53, 35.8%. The Jaguars used that to finish with a 40-26 advantage in the paint.
Kylie Waytashek had a big night for Royalton. She finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots — all team-highs. Autumn Schoenrock was 5-for-11 from the field to finish with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Haylie Wolbeck and Mya Yourczek pilfered three steals each, while finishing with seven and six points, respectively.
Royalton didn’t have as much success in Plymouth against Providence Academy. The Lions held the Royals to only nine points in the second half to hand them a 69-32 non-conference loss.
The Royals kept it within reach in the first half, trailing just 32-23 at halftime. But, Providence Academy turned up the heat after the break. Defensively, the Lions were ferocious. They forced the Royals into 30 turnovers. Royalton managed to get only 12 shots off in the second half.
Waytashek led the Royals with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Wolbeck added nine points to go with two assists and a pair of steals. Schoenrock scored six points and Yourczek grabbed six boards.
Maddyn Greenway had a monster night for the Lions with 29 points.
Royalton (5-5 overall, 0-2 conference) is off until Friday, Jan. 21, when it travels to Maple Lake for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Royals’ game against Eden Valley-Watkins scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until Feb. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.