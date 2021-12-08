The Royalton girls basketball team continued a dominant opening to the 2021-2022 campaign Tuesday, with a convincing home victory over Maple Lake.
The Royals used their powerful presence in the post to defeat Maple Lake, 63-29, Tuesday. In three wins so far this season, Royalton has outscored its opponents 208-95 and held a 140-86 rebounding advantage.
That was on full display in Tuesday’s non-conference win, as the Royals gathered in 47 caroms compared to 30 for the Irish. That led to a 17-0 edge in second-chance points, while they out-pointed Maple Lake 18-10 in the paint. Royalton also got strong production off of its bench with 25 points.
Kylie Waytashek proved to be the biggest force of the evening. She was 6-for-14 from the field on her way to a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also finished with three blocked shots.
Coming off of the bench, Blair Tschida added seven points and nine boards, while Mya Wolbeck tallied eight points and five rebounds.
Mya Yourczek notched seven points and four steals, while Hannah Krueger dished out a game-high five assists.
That victory came three days after the Royals took a 75-42 non-conference win over the St. Cloud Crush.
Three Royals scored in double figures, led by Tschida (17), Waytashek (16) and Yourczek (14). Waytashek and Autumn Schoenrock led the reounding effort with eight and seven, respectively, while Krueger finished with seven dimes.
A streak of three straight wins started Dec. 2, when the Royals picked up a 70-24 Central Minnesota Conference victory over Long Prairie - Grey Eagle.
Royalton scored 25 points off of turnovers, taking advantage of 29 Thunder miscues while committing only 12 of their own. The home team also shot nearly 50% from the floor.
Waytashek stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots. Schoenrock added 12 points and six helpers, with Yourczek scoring 15 and pilfering seven steals.
It was a strong run to rebound after a 64-52 loss to Albany, Nov. 30, to open the season.
Royalton (3-1 overall, 1-0 conference) hosts Paynesville Area, Friday, and travels to Foley for a 7:15 p.m. contest, Tuesday.
