Royalton showed no signs of rust after 10 days off, Jan. 21, in its return to the floor against Maple Lake.
The Royals held advantages both in the paint and beyond the 3-point arc as they bested the Irish, 49-31, for a road Central Minnesota Conference victory.
It wasn’t a perfectly clean night for Royalton. It did turn the ball over 21 times and shoot 33.9% from the field, but it made up for it on the defensive side of the ball. Maple Lake was forced into 30 turnovers and struggled to find an open look, shooting just 27.5% from the field.
The Royals led in the paint, 20-10, and from distance, 18-6.
Kylie Waytashek led the scoring attack with 19 points, to which she added eight rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals. Mya Yourczek was 3-for-5 from downtown for 11 points, eight boards and two steals.
Autumn Schoenrock finished with nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds, along with two steals and two blocked shots. Hannah Krueger passed out five assists, with Haylie Wolbeck leading the team in steals with six.
The Royals went cold from 3-point range the following day when they hosted Milaca in what was eventually a 48-43 non-conference loss for the home team.
The Wolves held a slim 22-21 lead at halftime. It remained tight in the second half, but the Royals were unable to make up the difference. Royalton finished 1-of-21 from beyond the arc.
Schoenrock had a nice game for the Royals, with 19 points and 12 boards for a double-double. Mya Wolbeck added six points and two steals, Haylie Wolbeck and Blair Tschida added eight and six rebounds, respectively.
Royalton couldn’t quite complete a comeback effort, Tuesday, against a high-scoring Osakis squad.
The Silverstreaks drilled eight 3-pointers in the contest, compared to three for the Royals. That propelled the visitors to a 51-46 victory over Royalton.
The Royals came out cold, going 6-for-24 shooting in the first half. That translated to a 21-14 deficit on the scoreboard. After the break, they improved greatly, making 12-of-24 shots and out-scoring their opponents. However, it wasn’t quite enough to make up the difference.
Schoenrock was once again a force in the paint. She shot 11-for-17 from the field, including 2-for-2 from distance, to finish with 29 points, 11 rebounds two assists and three steals. Yourczek added eight points, eight boards and four dimes.
The Royals (6-7 overall, 1-2 conference) tried to pull above .500 with games Jan. 27 and 28 against Paynesville Area and Holdingford, respectively. They travel to St. Cloud Cathedral for a 7 p.m. tipoff, Monday.
