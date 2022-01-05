Royalton’s defense gave Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City fits during the second half of their Central Minnesota Conference tilt, Tuesday.
The Royals led 33-23 at the break, but turned up the heat even more in the second half. The Falcons managed only 10 points in the final 18 minutes, and Royalton cruised to a 64-33 road victory.
ACGC turned the ball over 24 times in the contest, which led to 19 Royalton points. It also couldn’t get any decent looks in the second half, as it shot just 18.7% from the field after the break.
The Royals controlled both the paint and the perimeter, with a 22-14 edge down low and 30-6 from beyond the arc. That included a balanced offensive attach that saw four Royals finish with double-figure scoring efforts.
Mya Yourczek came off the bench to shoot 5-for-9 from the field for a team-best 14 points; which complemented four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shots. Kylie Waytashek has become a double-double machine, as she finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
Autumn Schoenrock and Haylie Wolbeck both finished with 11 points for the Royals. Schoenrock added six boards, two blocks and two assists, while Wolbeck grabbed three caroms and pilfered a team-best six steals.
Royalton (5-3 overall, 2-0 conference) hosts top-10 ranked Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Friday, and travels to Providence Academy for another tough one, Tuesday. Tipoff for that game is at 7 p.m. in Plymouth.
