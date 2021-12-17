Kylie Waytashek and the rest of the Royalton Royals girls basketball team continued their red-hot start to the season, beating the Paynesville Area Bulldogs at home, 64-41.
It was a close game at halftime. The Bulldogs stayed within eight, trailing 24-16. But the Royals pulled away in the second half, outscoring the road team, 40-25.
Waytashek was key to the win, leading all scorers with 27 points. It was an efficient 8-for-16 showing, including multiple 3-pointers. She hit the glass hard, adding 10 rebounds for the double-double and involved her teammates with four assists. The sophomore did it on both ends, with six blocks and forced Paynesville into tough shots in the paint all night.
The Royals could have been charged as thieves the way they took the ball away. They totaled 13 steals. Autumn Schoenrock, Mya Yourczek and Shelby Hovland finished with three steals each. Their defensive effort also showed up in the block department, where they registered 10 as a team.
Schoenrock was also impressive offensively, scoring 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting. She added five rebounds and three assists to her total. Yourczek stuffed the stat sheet with six points, four rebounds and three assists. Hovland scored six points and grabbed three bounds.
Callie Novak and Blair Tschida added five points each to help the team.
The Royals were aided by their ability to take care of the ball. They committed only eight turnovers while the Bulldogs committed a whopping 22. The home team also controlled the offensive glass, scoring 16 second-chance points.
It was an impressive victory for a team that seems to be finding its stride in the young season and should only get better. The one area they can continue to improve is at the 3-point line, where they shot just 7-for-27.
The Royalton Royals are now 4-1 on the season. After home games Dec. 16 and 17, the Royals host Pequot Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
