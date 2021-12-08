The Pierz and Swanville girls basketball teams opened their respective seasons against one another, Dec. 2; playing to a 50-46 non-conference win for the visiting Pioneers.
Pierz built a 24-20 lead by halftime and, despite matching it point-for-point in the second half, Swanville couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Lauren Miller had a big game for Swanville with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Avery Douglas added nine points, 14 boards and four assists. Karley Loven added eight points and six rebounds.
Pierz followed that with a 66-63 home win over Esko, Monday.
Senior Kiara Olesch had a monster game, dropping in 10-of-16 shots from the floor to lead all scorers with 24 points. Ashley Kimman added 10 points, with Katie Leidenfrost and Lyndsey Strohmeier scoring nine each — the latter connecting on a trio of triples.
The Pioneers (2-0 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) were on the road again Thursday, at Staples-Motley, and will travel to Pine City for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff, Tuesday.
Swanville recovered from the tough loss with a convincing, 73-46 non-conference win over Avery in the battle of the Bulldogs.
Swanville led 29-16 at halftime and extended the lead from there. That was helped along by a 20-for-32 shooting night from the free throw line.
“It is always difficult to go on the road and win, but the girls were able to build a lead and then extend it in the second half,” said Swanville Head Coach Aaron Gapinski.
Loven finished the night with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while Miller had 11 points, nine boards and five steals. Mackenzie Morris added 17 points, while Douglas had 15 points and five steals.
“The girls moved the ball well and got everyone involved,” Gapinski said.
The Bulldogs (1-1 overall, 0-0 Prairie Conference) host Kimball Area at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Upsala topples ACGC
The Upsala girls basketball team was convincing in its season-opening triumph over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, Dec. 2.
The Cardinals led throughout, and eventually took down the Falcons, 66-53.
Hannah Luedtke led the Upsala scoring effort with 21 points while Kristine Biniek was right on her heels with 20 points and nine rebounds. Dakota Soltis added 14 points, four steals and four boards.
The Cardinals ran into a formidable foe Monday, however, when they took their first loss of the season, 62-36 to Holdingford.
Upsala (1-1 overall, 0-0 Prairie Conference) travels to Osakis Thursday, and is slated to host Browerville-Eagle Valley at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
