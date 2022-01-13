Pierz snapped a three-game losing streak, Jan. 6, and it continued to roll from there.
The Pioneers won three straight on the road to get back to their winning ways.
The most recent of those victories came Tuesday, when Pierz upended Granite Ridge Conference foe Mora, 55-24.
The Pioneers deployed an air-tight defense throughout the contest. The Mustangs were able to muster only 10 points in the second half, after tallying 14 in the opening 18 minutes.
Alyssa Sadlovsky had a big game for Pierz, going 7-for-16 from the floor and drilling a pair of 3-pointers en route to a 16-point effort. Kiara Olesch added 13 points, with Katie Leidenfrost scoring 12 on 5-for-13 shooting.
The victory came one night after the Pioneers traveled to Braham and took a 68-47 non-conference win over the Bombers.
The Pioneers had one of their best shooting nights of the season, hitting 26-of-60 (43%) from the field. That included hitting half of their shots inside the arc.
Sadlovsky was again a force, going 6-for-11 overall and 4-of-6 from downtown on her way to a season-high 18 points. Olesch hit 7-of-12 attempts and also tallied 18 points. Ashley Kimman did her work in the paint, going 6-for-8 to notch 12 points.
It all started Jan. 6, with a 59-40 conference triumph at St. Cloud Cathedral.
Pierz showed it could be dangerous from the perimeter in that contest, hitting 8-for-23 from distance.
Kimman paced the scoring effort with 14 points, while Olesch hit both of her shots from 3-point range to finish with 10 points. Lyndsey Strohmeier knocked down a trio of triples to finish with 11 points.
Pierz (9-3 overall, 4-0 conference) hosts Little Falls, Friday, and will be back on its home floor at 7:15 p.m. Monday against Crosby-Ironton.
