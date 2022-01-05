Pierz has hit a bit of a skid after starting the season 6-0.
After dropping its opener at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud, the Pioneers were on the wrong end of a 61-59 heartbreaker, Dec. 30, against Duluth Marshall. Tuesday, Holdingford found its stroke in the second half en route to handing Pierz its third consecutive non-conference loss, 63-57.
Tuesday in Holdingford, the Pioneers held a slim, 30-29 lead at halftime. The Huskers got rolling in the second half, however, out-scoring their guests 34-27.
Pierz finished the night 24-of-67 (35%) from the field, but connected on just 3-of-20 3-point attempts.
The loss came despite a monster night from Kiara Olesch. The senior was a force in the paint, pouring in 31 points for the Pioneers on 12-for-28 shooting. She also drilled one of her team’s triples and was 6-for-7 from the free throw line.
Lyndsey Strohmeier and Alyssa Sadlovsky chipped in seven points each for Pierz.
The Dec. 30 loss to Duluth Marshall followed a similar pattern. Pierz held a 30-29 lead at halftime, but saw the Hilltoppers do just a little bit more after the intermission.
Olesch finished with 20 points to lead the Pioneers. Ashley Kimman cracked double figures with 12 points, with Sadlovsky coming in with nine.
Pierz (6-3 overall, 2-0 Granite Ridge Conference) has a chance to get back on track, Thursday. Its next action will be at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Braham.
