Little Falls came out on the wrong end of a see-saw affair at St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday.
The Crusaders used a couple of late surges to pull away and hand the Flyers a 47-40 Granite Ridge Conference loss.
It was still anyone’s ballgame a few minutes into the second half, with the score knotted at 26-26. From there, the Crusaders went on a 7-2 run to open up a 33-28 lead.
Little Falls swung the momentum back in its favor in a matter of seconds. With just a little more than eight minutes to play, Abby Larson drained a 3-pointer to get the Flyers back in business. On the next offensive trip, she took a pass from Kendal Swantek at the top of the key and drilled another. Suddenly, Little Falls was on top, 34-33.
It was a short-lived advantage. St. Cloud Cathedral scored shortly after on a Flyers’ turnover to go back on top. When Rachel Voit connected from downtown for the fourth time in the game, the Crusaders had built their lead back out to 40-34 with a 7-0 run.
Kendal Swantek hit the back end of two shots from the free throw line with about four minutes left to close the deficit to 40-35, but that was as close as it got the rest of the way.
Shelby Pint led the Flyers with nine points on 3-for-8 shooting to go with eight rebounds and a steal. Kendal Swantek had eight points two assists and two steals, while Taylor Swantek also totaled eight points and dished out four assists. Claire VanRisseghem added four steals.
Voit and Ellie Pelzel scored 15 for Cathedral.
A high-pressure defense from Foley was more than the Flyers could overcome, Jan. 6, in a 59-42 home loss to the Falcons.
Little Falls shot better than Foley and it finished with more rebounds. However, the Falcons forced their host into 32 turnovers, while committing only 11 miscues of their own.
The Flyers shot 39.5% from the floor, including a 5-for-12 (41.7%) night from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Foley hit 33.3% of its shots and was just 1-for-12 from distance. Little Falls also finished with a slight, 39-38 edge on the glass.
The turnovers played a big role. The Falcons finished with a 30-11 advantage in points off of turnovers and out-paced Little Falls 18-6 in transition as they racked up 24 steals on the night.
VanRisseghem led the offensive effort for the home team, going 5-for-10 from the field for 10 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Taylor Swantek finished the night eight points, five steals and two blocked shots for the Flyers, while Larson scored nine.
Ellie Smieja and Meghan Schilling paced their team in boards with six each, with Kendal Swantek dishing out three assists.
The Flyers (3-8 overall, 0-4 conference) are at Pierz, Friday, and host Albany at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.