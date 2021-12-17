Little Falls picked up its first win of the season, Dec. 9, when it put forth a dominant road performance against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
The Flyers finished the night with a 47-12 non-conference win.
Little Falls’ defense came to play. It finished the night with 24 steals as the Thunder turned the ball over 35 times. That led to the Flyers’ holding a 29-2 advantage in points off turnovers and 14-0 in transition.
When LPGE did get off a shot, it wasn’t getting good looks. Little Falls shot 33.3% (19-of-57) from the floor, while the home team was just 3-for-38. The Flyers finished with 12 second-chance points, while the Thunder tallied only four. A 46-35 rebounding advantage also helped the road team to a 32-0 edge in the paint.
The Flyers were also safe and solid offensively, turning it over 22 times and racking up 15 assists as a team.
Taylor Swantek played all 40 minutes for Little Falls, and she responded to the opportunity by scoring a game-high 15 points. That included a pair of connections from 3-point range. She also dished out five assists.
Shelby Pint nearly secured a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Kendal Swantek stuffed the stat sheet with six points, eight rebounds, two dimes and eight steals. Claire VanRisseghem poured in six points and pilfered four steals, with Ellie Smieja grabbing eight boards.
The Flyers couldn’t maintain that momentum, however, as they opened Granite Conference play with a 74-40 road loss to Zimmerman, Tuesday.
Little Falls struggled to find the bottom of the net. It made 23% of its shots from the floor, compared to 33.3% for the Thunder. It also didn’t take as good of care of the ball as it had against LPGE, finishing the night with 37 turnovers, which led to a 36-14 disadvantage in points off turnovers.
The Flyers did have another strong night in the post, out-rebounding Zimmerman 58-56 and scoring 16 in the paint.
Pint was a force to be reckoned with down low. She hauled in 20 rebounds to go with eight points. Taylor Swantek paced the scoring effort with 13 points to go with four boards, three steals and two assists. VanRisseghem added nine points and three dimes, with Smieja again finishing with eight rebounds.
Little Falls (1-4 overall, 0-1 conference) will be on its home floor for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff against Milaca, Tuesday.
