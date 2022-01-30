Little Falls needed a win in the worst way going into Tuesday’s road battle at Mora.
The Flyers entered the game on the heels of an eight-game losing streak and were still seeking their first Granite Ridge Conference victory.
Done and done.
Little Falls seized control midway through the first half and never loosened its grip, handing the Mustangs a 48-35 loss.
The Flyers turned up the heat defensively, forcing Mora into 24 turnovers and turning that into 17 points. They also showed marked improvement at the free throw line, hitting 15-of-25 attempts. They shared the ball well, too, with nine assists as a team.
Kendal Swantek went off for Little Falls, going 6-of-14 from the field to finish with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. The rest of the scoring was even, with Abigail Larsen and Janea Saldana adding five points each. Sophia Sinclair, Ellie Smieja, Claire VanRisseghem and Shelby Pint all added four points.
Smieja added 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals to her total. Sinclair added eight boards, with VanRisseghem hauling in seven.
Little Falls opened its busy stretch of three games road games in five days, Jan. 21, against Sauk Rapids-Rice.
The Flyers got out to a sluggish start. They were out-scored by 26 in the first half and were unable to fully recover, dropping a 70-53 non-conference bout.
Little Falls won the turnover battle 20-17, but still saw the Storm hold a 22-12 advantage in points off turnovers. That was due, in part, to a 32.8% field goal percentage for the visitors, while the home team made 44.6% of its shots from the field.
Swantek led the Flyers’ offensive effort with 15 points, to which she added four steals. Larsen poured in 12 points. Smieja grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and finished with two assists and two steals. VanRisseghem added four boards, four dimes and four steals.
Little Falls (4-12 overall, 1-6 conference) tried to keep the momentum going, Jan. 28, against Zimmerman. It is back on the road at 7:15 p.m. Thursday to take on Milaca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.