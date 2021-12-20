Little Falls got out to a strong start in a cross-county battle with Upsala, Thursday, in the first game of the Pine Country Bank Tournament in Holdingford.
The Flyers built a 31-18 lead by halftime and, despite a much more even contest after the intermission, held on for a 52-41 non-conference win.
The Flyers’ defense put heavy pressure on the Cardinals, forcing 27 turnovers while committing only 14 of their own. Little Falls pilfered 15 steals in the contest and turned that into 34 points off of turnovers. It also poured in 20 points in transition and scored 28 of its total in the paint.
That last bit came despite the Cardinals having a more successful night in the rebounding department. Upsala out-rebounded Little Falls, 42-31. The Cardinals’ biggest downfall in being able to close the gap, however, came at the free throw line. They were just 1-for-12 from the charity stripe, while the Flyers went 6-for-11.
“We did not do well at the free throw line and need to clean up our turnovers, but overall we are sharing the ball well,” said Upsala head coach Sara Herzog.
Taylor Swantek stuffed the stat sheet for Little Falls. She turned in a team-high 13 points — six of which came from beyond the arc — and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kendal Swantek added 10 points to go with two dimes and two steals.
Shelby Pint also turned in a strong performance for the Flyers with seven points and team-bests in both rebounds, seven, and steals, six. Claire VanRisseghem added seven points and led the Flyers with four assists.
Little Falls kept it rolling, Saturday, to fnish the tournament 2-0.
The Flyers defense was stifling yet again as it turned Staples-Motley over 36 times on their way to a 68-37 victory.
Little Falls turned those turnovers into 31 points, while the Cardinals managed only seven points off of 19 Flyers’ miscues. They added a whopping 22 steals and, as a team, dished out 23 assists in the victory. Little Falls tallied 32 points in the paint, helped along by 22 offensive rebounds.
Pint was a force in the paint, tallying a double-double with team-highs in points, 18, and rebounds, 12. Janea Saldana had a big night for the Flyers, drilling 4-of-7 3-point attempts on her way to 16 points. To that, she added four rebounds and five assists.
Meghan Schilling checked in with double-figures as well, scoring 12 points. Kendal Swanteck pilfered 10 steals to go with six boards and six dimes.
Upsala recovered in a big way less than 24 after the loss to Little Falls. It worked a split in the tournament with a 74-53 victory over Staples-Motley.
Herzog said Dakota Soltis and Abby Klein both had excellent games in the win. Soltis finished the night with 18 points and five steals, with Klein scoring 14 and pulling in eight boards.
Taylor Soltis added 10 points and four rebounds for Upsala. Herzog also lauded Brenna Graves for a stellar defensive performance.
Upsala (2-4 overall, 0-2 Prairie Conference) returns to league action at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, with a home matchup against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
The Flyers (3-4 overall, 0-1 Granite Ridge Conference) are back on their home floor for a 7:15 p.m. league bout with Milaca, Tuesday.
