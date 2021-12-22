Little Falls returned to its Granite Conference schedule with a heartbreaker on its home floor.
In what was ultimately a back-and-forth affair with Milaca, Little Falls never trailed by more than four. The Flyers led most of the way, building their advantage to as many as nine on two separate occasions.
The Wolves made the final run, however, and handed the Flyers a rough, 47-44 loss.
The game was even in almost all phases. Though Milaca held a slight edge in the shooting department, Little Falls turned the ball over less and scored 28 points off of Milaca’s miscues compared to 21 for the Wolves. The Flyers also controlled the paint with 22 points, but were out-rebounded 33-25.
The Flyers made 37.5% of their shots from the field, with Milaca true on 43.9%. However, Little Falls made 38.5% of its 3-points, besting 37.5% for the Wolves.
Taylor Swantek led Little Falls’ scoring effort with 17 points. To that, she added five assists and four steals. Ellie Smieja finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists. Claire VanRisseghem added six points and six assists.
The Flyers (3-5 overall, 0-2 Granite Ridge Conference) are off until 7 p.m. Jan. 4, 2022, when they tipoff a road match-up with North Branch.
Upsala falls to BBE
Upsala was also back in league play, Tuesday. It finished the night on the wrong end of a 53-35 Prairie Conference battle with Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Sara Herzog was pleased with how her team is coming together as it headed into the Christmas break.
“Our team played incredible defense and responded very well to what we needed to do to play against this very talented BBE team,” she said.
