The Little Falls girls basketball team’s rough start to the season continued, Tuesday, when it took a 61-18 non-conference, home loss to Pequot Lakes.
The Flyers have gone up against some stiff competition in the early-going, with perennial stalwarts Pequot Lakes and Detroit Lakes among their first three contests.
Tuesday, the Patriots got out to an insurmountable 36-point lead at halftime with a red hot performance in the first half. That put Little Falls in a 48-12 hole. Though its defense stiffened considerably, allowing only 13 points in the second half, it was too much to overcome.
The Flyers made 8-of-37 shots from the field and turned the ball over 35 times on the evening. The Patriots took advantage, outscoring Little Falls 34-0 off of turnovers and 15-4 in transition. The home team did secure a 39-38 edge in the rebounding department.
Claire VanRisseghem led the scoring effort with six points and also blocked two shots. Kendal Swantek added three points and five rebounds. Meghan Schilling finished with four points, Ellie Smieja grabbed four rebounds and Ana Steadman poured in three points. Korrin Gwost added two points to the effort.
That followed a 65-15 home loss to Detroit Lakes, Dec. 4.
In that contest, the Flyers made just 13.5% of their shots from the floor. They also had a tough night at the charity stripe, going 5-for-17 at the line, while turning it over 30 times.
Swantek scored five points, grabbed four boards and dished out two assists. VanRisseghem tallied two points and secured seven rebounds, while Steadman scored three and had four offensive rebounds.
Gwost and Shelby Pint scored two points each, with Meghan Schilling hitting a free throw.
The losses came after a 51-29 defeat at St. Cloud, Nov. 30, to begin the season.
The Flyers (0-3 overall, 0-0 Granite Ridge Conference) looks to bounce back Thursday at Long Prairie - Grey Eagle. They will open conference play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, in Zimmerman.
