In past seasons, Little Falls head wrestling coach Mike Hendrickson would cooridnate one, two or even three-a-week morning running sessions for his wrestlers.
This season, he cooridinated two. Total.
That was because junior Gabe Nagel, a 2019 state champion, took it upon himself to coordinate the events.
“He was holding them accountable, and if they didn’t show up, he’d have them make it up after practice,” Hendrickson said. “It was like having another coach around.”
Nagel, who was bested 3-1 in overtime in the Class 3A state title match at 170 pounds back on Feb. 29, stepped into a leadership role like never before according to Hendrickson.
That, in part, is why Nagel was selected for the second straight year as the Morrison County Record Wrestler of the Year.
Where did that leadership come from?
“I had a coach over the summer, and I told him that I didn’t know how to keep my interest up, and that I was getting bored of doing the same thing, and he said, ‘Well, take some people with you, try and build some people up with you,” Nagel said. “I kind of took it on as a challenge, and wanted to go into the room every day, and be, ‘This is a great day.’”
Nagel went undefeated as a sophomore, winning a state title after he was injured on an illegal move. He came back this season with a vengeance, riding an 87-match winning streak into the final.
“He was after number two, and he did what he had to do, but things didn’t fall our way,” Hendrickson said. “It’s not that Gabe wrestled poorly by any means, he pinned his way into the finals and that’s pretty special, and the guy was tough on the other side, and it was just one manuever.”
“It was a heck of a match, and it’s nothing to be sorry for, that’s for sure,” Hendrickson added.
Nagel is handling the loss well, and he is not letting one takedown quell his drive.
“It was a good match, and the kid was an oustanding wrestler,” Nagel said. “I was trying not to let him get to my legs, because he is an animal on the feet, and throughout the tournament he was taking people down and letting them up like nobody’s business. One of my goals was to wrestle sound, and I felt like I was doing a good job.”
“In the end he got me, but it was a good match, and just being able to be down there and compete for a state title is amazing,” Nagel said.
Follwing his junior season, Nagel is not far from a couple very important school records. After blowing by his 150 wins mark, he sits at 181, 15 shy of the record held by Dylan Kifer, who went on to wrestle collegiately at Jamestown.
Kifer also holds the record for most pins in program history with 117, and Nagel blew by 100 this year, and is currently at 108.
“We’ve had some really good wrestlers come through our program, and we have history on the wall, and Gabe is up there three times, but he’s going to be up there on all the records,” Hendrickson said.
Nagel is fully aware of where he stands in the Flyer record books, partially because it stares him in the face every time he practices. The win totals are printed on the wrestling room wall.
“I definitely would be lying if I said when I was younger that I wouldn’t want to have those,” Nagel said.
“I had a lot of fun this year, because the team was great,” Nagel said. “We had a lot of fun this year, and it was a great team atmosphere that I personally didn’t feel like we had in awhile.”
In fact, that is his number one goal as a senior. Not winning a state title (which is a goal) but to help out the team.
“It will hopefully be one more year to help the team out as much as I can, and get them to want to be there,” Nagel said. “One more year to give it everything I’ve got for my high school career.”
That attitude is something that Hendrickson said makes Nagel special.
“A guy in his situation could be pretty arrogant, and he’s not. He’s very much a leader,” Hendrickson said.
Want more examples? OK.
Nagel asked to speak at the team’s wrestling banquet, a duty usually reserved for seniors.
However, Hendrickson said he gave a great speech that ended with his support of his fellow teammates.
“He told them that if they need anything at all, whether it be practice, a ride, he’ll be there,” Hendrickson said.
In December 2019, Nagel committed to wrestling for the University of Minnesota once his high school career ends. Since then, Hendrickson said he has traveled down to the cities to train and practice with the Gophers.
“He has gone down there since he signed, and he has brought stuff back with him,” Hendrickson said. “He took notes and shared it with the coaches.”
It’s something he plans to do more of during the off-season.
“I’ll be spending some time at the U (University of Minnesota) once everyone is able to go out and about again, and they love having me down there and practicing,” Nagel said. “That’ll be huge for me getting ready for my senior season.”
Still not convinced?
According to Hendrickson, Nagel has led weight training sessions, often early in the morning, with all welcome, not just wrestlers.
“He writes the schedule on the board and they get after it. It’s pretty wild,” Hendrickson said.
Hendrickson is convinced, and it is hard to argue. The coach sums his wrestler up best: “He is very driven. He lives and breathes wrestling.”
Oh, and he’s pretty good too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.