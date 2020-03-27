With a strong senior cast that has years of varsity experience, the Upsala softball team is looking to make a leap in 2020.
Six starters return, four of them seniors for the Cardinals.
Senior Laura Lange has started since her freshman year, and as a shortstop, she was all-conference and all-section as a junior.
Senior catcher Amber Biniek was an all-conference honorable mention a year ago, and has also started since freshman year.
The other two senior starters are Abby Ripplinger plays left field, and has started since her freshman year, and Ali Harren, first base.
Junior Paige Biniek returns after starting in the infield and outfield. She started since freshman year.
Sophomore Kris Biniek started at second base a season ago, while junior Gracie Leners was the Cardinals No. 2 pitcher in 2019.
“We just want to build on the consistency of the program, and the success from last year,” said co-head coach Nick Klug.
He and fellow coach Joey Fuchs are back for the second straight year as coaches.
Klug said the Cardinals will search for a consistent pitcher to replace graduated senior Alexis Soltis.
Juniors Emma Kremers, Grace Maciej and eighth grader Isabelle Leners will compete for innings.
Sophomores Abby Klein, Taylor Soltis, junior Alice Hebig and freshman Molly Leners are expected to fill in the holes left from seniors in the field and at the plate.
“We just want to compete with every team on our schedule, build on last year and be playing our best come playoff time,” Klug said.
He expects hitting, experience and infield play to be strengths, while finding outfielders and pitching to be weaknesses early on.
Klug also said that Osakis and Browerville will be conference favorites, and Browerville and West Central should be favorites in the section.
“Most teams in the section bring back a lot of experience,” Klug said.
He added that he hopes that there will be a season.
The earliest Upsala’s season could start would be with a game at Swanville, Tuesday, May 5.
