Four area athletes took on all of the heat, wind and pressure that were part of the state track and field meet, recently.
Royalton’s Connor Carlson, Pierz’ Ashley Kimman and USA’s Rebekah Muhlenkamp all reached the podium despite taking on a nearly 90 degree day at St. Michael Albertville High School, Friday, June 18.
Little Falls’ Danielle Schirmers battled some gusty winds in the Class AA pole vault competition, Saturday, June 19.
A sophomore, Kimman took part in the Class A high jump competition in the afternoon, June 18.
After several successful jumps it came down to four athletes, and Kimman was the second to clear 5 feet, 3 inches.
Unfortunately, Kimman could not recreate her clear of 5 feet, 4 inches that she qualified with as a section runner-up, which meant she finished in third place.
“I think there was too much down time during the event and that didn’t help,” said Pierz head coach Craig Johnshoy. “The high jump event lasted the entire track meet and Ashley is used to doing four events and moving constantly.”
Kimman finished behind Champion (also out of Section 5A) Nyalaam Jok of Annandale, who set a Minnesota all-time record by clearing 6 feet.
“Third place at the state meet is awesome,” Johnshoy said. “Overall she had an amazing season and I am so proud of her!”
Also in action that afternoon was Upsala Swanville Area senior Muhlenkamp who raced in the Class A 800 meters.
Muhlenkamp made it onto the podium (top nine) after an eighth place finish and a time of 2:24.38.
Early that morning, Royalton’s Connor Carlson also found himself on the podium.
The sophomore beat his section time in 800 meters by over a second and a half, lowering it to 1:58.83, which put him in eighth place. He was .58 seconds away from a bronze finish.
“I was very proud of Royalton’s sophomore, Connor Carlson. His first trip to State was outstanding,” said Royals head coach Michael Marschel.
Carlson finished ahead of four athletes that had a better seed time including Section 5A Champ Grant Mayers of Albany.
“He ran a smart race.,” Marschel said. “(He) got stuck in about fifth place at the cut line and moved into second with 200 meters to go. He held on for third in his heat and eighth overall.”
His section time of 2:00.35 was both a personal best and school record, and his state finish broke both of those marks.
“Connor is a gutsy runner and it was a great end of the season to get on the medal stand,” Marschel said.
Finally, in Class AA, Little Falls’ Schirmers competed in the pole vault on a windy one at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Saturday, June 19.
The junior, who was the Section 8AA Champ after clearing 10 feet, 3 inches, was able to clear 9 feet, 6 inches, but could not register another height, which placed her in 14th.
