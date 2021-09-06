The Upsala/Swanville Area (USA) defense showed it is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season during its opener, Thursday.
The Patriots surrendered only 29 yards of total offense and a single first down in a 36-0 Mid-State Sub 3 District romp of Maple Lake on the road.
USA set the tone for the night right off the bat. Levi Lampert found a crease and dashed 80 yards to pay dirt on the game’s opening kickoff. That put the Patriots in control early at 6-0, and they never let up.
Luke Harren scored on a 3-yard touchdown run before the conversion increased their lead to 14-0 by the end of the first quarter. A 1-yard scoring plunge by Tyson Leners followed by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jack Primus to Lampert pushed that advantage to 28-0 by halftime.
In the third quarter, Harren got free for his second TD run of the evening, this one a 29-yarder. Heading into the final frame, it was all USA at 34-0. It added two more with a safety in the fourth to bring the game to its final.
While the defense held the Irish to just 29 yards, the Patriots offense was in sync most of the evening. They finished the night with 290 yards, most of which came on the ground.
Leners led the way with 168 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, with Harren taking advantage of his four attempts, racking up 39 yards and a pair of scores.
Primus was 3-for-5 through the air for 32 yards and a touchdown. Lampert caught two passes for 26 yards and Nick Mettler caught one for six yards.
The Patriots (1-0, 1-0) open up their home schedule when Mid-State Sub 3 fellow BOLD (1-0, 1-0) comes to Con Vatvig Field in Swanville for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff. BOLD opened its season with a 22-12 district win over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.