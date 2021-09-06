Royalton was dominant in all three phases of the game during its season-opener at Minnewaska Area, Thursday.
That showed on the scoreboard, where the Royals finished with a 46-0 non-district thrashing of the Lakers.
The visitors finished the night with 256 yards of total offense — 249 of them in the running game — and held Minnewaska Area to only 39. Royalton saw to it that the home team moved the chains only three times all night, and it tallied two of its scores on special teams, to boot.
Drew Yourczek got the scoring started early, when he punched his way across the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was good, and with that the Royals were off and running at 8-0.
The lead grew to 16-0 a short time later when Will Gorecki took his only carry of the night 33 yards for a rushing score. Yourczek hit Gabe Gorecki in the end zone on the conversion attempt. That closed out the scoring in both the first quarter and the opening half.
Royalton got its momentum going again in the third quarter on a 45-yard punt return for six, before Connor Carlson scored on a 4-yard run. Yourczek and Gabe Gorecki hooked up for the conversion again, and it was all Royals, 32-0 going into the game’s final 12 minutes.
A 73-yard punt return touchdown and a 1-yard rushing score for Connor Popp capped off the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Yourczek was 1-for-2 passing for seven yards, but led his team’s rushing attack with 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
That narrowly edged Carlson for the game-high. He finished with 81 yards and a TD on 18 totes. Johnathon Bzdok took three carries for 34 yards. Carlson had the only pass reception of the night for seven yards.
Royalton (1-0, 0-0) hosts Holdingford (0-1, 0-0) in its Mid-State Sub 2 opener at 7 p.m. Friday. The Huskers started their season with a 20-0 loss to Pierz, Thursday.
