On a rainy night in Glencoe, both offenses struggled to find a rhythm throughout much of Little Falls' season opener with Glencoe-Silver Lake, Thursday.
The Panthers were able to do just enough, however, to hand the Flyers a 13-7 East Central District loss.
Neither defense was willing to budge in the first half. Much of the opening 24 minutes was spent between the 35-yard lines. First downs were hard to come by, let alone points.
As such, the game went into halftime with the score still knotted at 0-0.
G-SL found the right formula after the intermission. That was, pound the ball with 6-4, 230-pound senior running back Mitchel Jaskowiak He bulldozed his way to 268 of the Panthers’ 292 total yards of offense. With 29 carries on the night, he averaged a healthy 9.2 yards per tote.
He also scored both of the home team’s touchdowns.
Jaskowiak broke the stalemate with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter when he broke through for a 3-yard touchdown run. Andrew Kettner knocked the PAT through and the Panthers had the first lead of the night, 7-0.
It didn’t last long.
Little Falls got some things going offensively in short order. Early in the fourth quarter, with 11:44 to play, the Flyers evened up the score at 7-7 when Austin Neu found Beau Thoma for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
G-SL reclaimed the lead for good just a little more than two minutes later. Jaskowiak ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run with 9:43 remaining. The run to pay dirt put the home team on top 13-7, the eventual final.
The Flyers ended up with 139 yards of total offense, as the Panthers held them in check most of the night. G-SL tallied 280 of its total yardage through its rushing attack — which was almost all Jaskowiak.
Little Falls finished with nine first downs, while the home team moved the chains 17 times. The time of possession was nearly identical, with the Flyers holding the ball for 23 minutes, 43 seconds and G-SL running its offense just seven seconds longer.
Neu finished the night 7-for-19 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown, while the Panthers picked him off four times.
Brayden Biermaier led the Flyers’ rushing attack with 31 yards on six carries, while Neu rushed for 27 yards on 14 totes and Louis Sobiech took the rock twice for 19 yards.
Sobiech also had three receptions for 12 yards, with Devin Czech and Mason Cole gaining 14 yards each through the air on one and two receptions, respectively. Thoma had one reception for 21 yards and a score.
Little Falls (0-1, 0-1) will open its home schedule at 7 p.m. Friday against East Central District foe Dassel-Cokato (1-0, 1-0). The Chargers opened their season with a 41-34 victory over Princeton.
