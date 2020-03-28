Two new head coaches take the reins of the Little Falls track and field team, but they are no strangers to the coaching game.
Joe Bartos and Matt Petrowitz combined have 37 years of coaching experience.
Bartos has been the middle school track and field coach, and was a high school assistant track and field coach last year. He has also been the head football coach since 2015.
“The opportunity to work with, and help develop, athletes for the benefit of all our fall and winter teams was very important,” Bartos said. “Coaches Abbott and Baumgarten were strong influences as well.”
Petrowitz has coached track and field in some form or fashion for the past 23 years, five of which were at Little Falls. He has also coached girls basketball and wrestling.
“I truly love this sport. It has a place for everyone, no matter their skill level,” Petrowitz said. “I enjoy working with the student athletes. The day to day interactions are the best part for me. I also enjoy seeing the gains made by each student athlete throughout the season, no matter how big or small.”
Returning for the Flyers is state entrant in the hurdles, sophomore Dani Schirmers.
Seniors Kali Schirmers and Claire Zack also return for the Flyers. Juniors Breanna Barchus and sophomores Mikayla Houdek and Maizee Kathrein will also compete for the Flyers.
Seniors Cormac Shanoff, Thomas Zupko and Jacob Berendt return for the Flyers boys.
Juniors Luke Kush and Austin Udy return as jumpers, while sophomore Casey Erickson, junior Noah Bontjes and sophomore Louis Sobiech will sprint.
“They are a hard working, fun group of student athletes,” Petrowitz said “We have very strong senior leaders on the team, and I am excited to watch them thrive in those leadership roles.”
Bartos agreed.
“Our team is made up of the kind of kids all coaches want on their teams — hardworking, coachable and nice,” Bartos said.
The earliest scheduled meet that could still take place would be at Fergus Falls, Tuesday, May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.