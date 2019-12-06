Add a win and a tie on to the Little Falls boys hockey team’s record after another tough road trip last weekend.
The toughest of the games was when the Flyers skated to a 2-2 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks against Thief River Falls, Nov. 29.
Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead on assists from Gunnar Gustafson and Joe Majerle in the first.
However, Little Falls fell behind 2-1 in the third period, but Majerle scored on passes from Gustafson and Kuchinski-Helgeson with 3:30 remaining to tie the game.
Both Flyer goals came on the power play.
Neither team scored in overtime, leading to a 2-2 tie.
Dane Couture stopped 23-of-25 Predator shots in net for the Flyers.
Little Falls’ second win was a 7-3 victory over Crookston, Saturday, Nov. 30.
In a wild second period, the Flyers scored four times to Crookston’s two, opening up a 6-2 lead.
Kuchinski-Helgeson notched a hat trick, scoring goals in each period.
Reece Hubbard also had a great game for the Flyers, scoring the opening goal and assisting on five other Little Falls goals.
Three Flyers goals came on the power play.
With a 3-1-1 record, the Flyers will next test themselves with a home game against Prairie Centre.
BLF tops St. Cloud at
Exchange Arena
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team earned a 4-1 win over the St. Cloud Icebreakers in a home game at Exchange Arena in Little Falls, Tuesday.
Little Falls Community High School freshman, Emily Johnson, started in net for the Flying Warriors, and earned the win after stopping 12-of-13 Icebreaker shot attempts.
Offensively, Lindsey Booth scored twice and added an assist in the BLF victory, which pushed them to 4-2 on the season.
A Nov. 30 tilt against Minnetonka was postponed for the Flying Warriors due to weather.
Next on the schedule for BLF is a home game in Brainerd against Fergus Falls.
