For the Little Falls Flyers hockey team the third time was not the charm.
Little Falls played in the state semifinals for the third time in school history, Friday, and for the third time the Flyers were defeated, falling 4-1 to Dodge County at the Xcel Energy Center.
Unlike the Flyers’ 2-1 win over Delano in the quarterfinals, they had a distinct shot advantage in the loss to the Wildcats, Friday, outshooting them 34-23.
“We got good looks on their goaltender and I though their goaltender played pretty well,” said Flyers head coach Tony Couture. “We had a lot of pressure, we just didn’t find the back of the net.”
Little Falls thought it had found the back of the net midway through the opening period, as senior Gabe Hirsch smashed in a rebound during a scrum in front of the net, but the goal was nullified after review.
However, despite not earning the goal, the play invigorated the Flyers for a time.
“We thought we scored, and that got us excited, and we played a lot better after that,” Couture said.
That included junior defenseman George Moore giving Little Falls a 1-0 lead with 20 seconds to go in the first period. It was his third goal in three games.
He fired a shot from near the blue line that ricocheted off an opponent stick and skate and found the back of the net. The goal was reminiscent of the game-winner against Delano, Tuesday.
Senior Nicholas Stevens and sophomore Matt Filippi were credited with assists.
Little Falls maintained that lead into the second period, and managed to contain the state’s leading scorer, Dodge County’s Brody Lamb.
That is until he was able to earn an assist on the game-tying goal, and the rattle off three goals to earn a hat trick with an empty net goal late in the third period.
“In the first half of the game we neutralized him pretty well, and then he just got to us in the second half,” Couture said. “A great shot off a power play face off, and then on the second goal he came down beat our defenseman, beat Dane, and I thought that was a pretty special goal.”
“He is what makes Dodge County tick, so that was pretty impressive, and as he goes, the team goes,” Couture said. “He kind of kicked it down in gear the second half of the game.”
However, the Flyers had their chances, including hitting two posts, and having yet another goal whistled dead and overturned.
“A couple bounces here, a couple posts, a couple whistles and we’re right back in that game,” Couture said. “I thought our kids played extremely hard, and I thought they worked well.”
“Obviously disappointed with the loss, but I thought we came to play,” Couture said.
Senior netminder Dane Couture stopped 19-of-22 shots that came his way.
All in all, Couture was proud with the Flyers’ post season run.
“It was a great thing to cap off the end of the season, especially with all the things that happened in the season: with COVID, being quarantined, wearing masks and doing all this stuff,” Couture said. “Our kids fought through all that stuff, and I played extremely well when they needed to at the end of the year.”
Little Falls was led by a big senior group that included: Dane Couture, Stevens, Gunnar Gustafson, Joe Majerle, Gabe Hirsch, Jake Czajkowski, Tauer Morrison, Ben Rekstad, Tyler Brickey, Marshall Anez and Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson.
“With my son being part of this senior group, I’ve seen them through ice mites, youth hockey ranks, pee wees and bantams,” Couture said. “They’ve always been a good group, and put their best foot forward and I thought they played extremely well tonight, and that’s what we need is the seniors to step up their game.”
“It was a very proud moment for me as a coach to see those kids work hard and get where they did at the end of the season,” Couture said.
Coach Couture had said earlier in the season that this would be his last, and confirmed that following the loss.
“It’s been 28 years, and I want to go and do some different things, go ice fishing, but I’m sure I’ll still be active with youth hockey,” Couture said. “Once a Flyer, always a Flyer.”
“I have a lot of pride in our group, and I want to see them do well, and we just need some new blood,” Couture said. “I’ll just move on and get into something else. I still coach softball, so I’d like to focus more on that.”
“I’d also like to spend some more time with my family, because you sacrifice a lot to coach other kids, so I’d like to put back some more time with my family,” Couture said.
Little Falls closes the season with a 14-5-1 record.
