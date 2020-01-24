The Little Falls boys hockey team split a pair of critical games as the regular season winds closer to a close.
First, the Flyers used two goals in each frame to earn a 6-3 victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Jan. 16.
The game was played a day early due to the impending weather, and the Flyers came out quick.
Senior Ryan Buckallew needed only 11 seconds to put the Flyers on the board. Nicholas Stevens and Gabe Hirsch assisted.
Reece Hubbard made it 2-0 late in the first period, but LDC notched a shorthanded marker to cut the lead in half.
After the Dragons tied the game less than a minute into the second period, the Flyers responded with an even strength marker from Nolan Bjorge. Hubbard and Majerle assisted.
Less than two minutes later, on the power play, George Moore got into the scoring fray.
Stevens notched an unassisted goal in the third, while Buckallew scored his second of the game at 11:13.
In net, Dane Couture stopped 32-of-35 shots that came his way. The Flyers also posted 35 shots on net.
The Flyers’ second game looked to be another run away against the defending Class A State Champion Cathedral Crusaders.
Hirsch scored in the opening period, and less than two minutes later, Matt Filippi notched a power play goal after assists from Hubbard and Majerle.
Cathedral did score in the opening minute of the second frame, but a Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson goal on a Majerle assist was at 7:29 of the second period.
At that point, the Crusaders took over. A tremendous uptake in shots for Cathedral led to three unanswered goals to put the Crusaders up, 4-3.
Three even strength goals later in the period for Cathedral solidified the win over the Huskies.
Little Falls (14-4-1) are set to host Fergus Falls, Tuesday.
BLF ties with Warroad
The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team tied with a very good Warroad team in a non-conference, non-section matchup with Warroad.
The Section 8-2A-leading Brianerd-Little Falls began by showing the Section 8A leaders a pair of first-period goals.
BLF led 3-1 in the second period after a late goal, but Warroad scored twice in the final five minutes of the period.
In net for the Flying Warriors, Little Falls Community High School freshman Emily Johnson stopped 27-of-30 shots from the 17-win Warroad team.
The Flying Warriors (14-6-1) are set to Sartell-Sauk Rapids, Tuesday and Willmar, Thursday, to close out the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.