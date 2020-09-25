Little Falls’ boys soccer team earned a pair of wins over Granite Ridge Conference opponents this week.
The Flyers started with a 4-1 win over the Minnewaska Lakers, Sept. 17.
It was Little Falls’ first home win, and senior night for the Flyers.
It didn’t take long for the Flyers to jump out to a lead, as Riley Perry scored at 2:03 of the first half.
Perry scored again later in the half to put Little Falls up 2-0.
Senior Alex Loukinen scored before the half, to put the Flyer up 3-0.
After allowing one goal before the half, goaltender Ben Rekstad, also a senior, finished with nine saves in net.
Alex Lindberg netted a second half goal to conclude the Flyers’ scoring barrage on a cross from Perry.
Little Falls’ second win was a 7-0 shutout of St. John’s Prep at home, Tuesday. It improved the Flyers to 4-2 on the season.
Perry scored twice on breakaways in the first half, to net the Flyers’ first two goals.
Haakon Bjorge netted the next goal on a pass from Hastin Pechan, giving the Flyers a 3-0 halftime lead.
Little Falls continued the scoring assault in the second half as Bjorge and Perry each scored and were joined by Alex Loukinen and Joe Majerle.
Perry leads the Flyers in goals on the season with eight.
The girls won their lone game of the week at St. John’s Prep, beating the Johnnies, 4-1, Tuesday.
Kendal Swantek started the scoring for the Flyers, and Kylee Seidl was able to knock in a loose ball for the second goal.
Sally Dempsey found Mikayla Houdek, who scored to give Little Falls a 3-0 halftime lead.
Swantek scored her second goal at the 66-minute mark of the game on a give-and-go from Houdek.
Ana Steadman stopped four shots in net to earn the win for the Flyers.
Little Falls is 4-1-1 on the season.
