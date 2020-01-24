Little Falls earned only its second victory of the season, and first in Granite Ridge Conference (GRC) play after a 40-31 victory over Mora, Tuesday.
Suffocating defense and steady offense with 20 points in each half, helped the Flyers to the victory.
Junior Taylor Jordan and freshman Kendal Swantek led the way for Little Falls with 10 points a piece.
Senior Kaleese Kachinski-Helgeson added eight points for the Flyers, who led by four at halftime, and stretched that lead throughout the second half.
While the Flyers earned a win, the Pierz girls basketball team lost to a Section 6AA opponent and a GRC opponent.
First, the Pioneers were bested at Pine City, 70-57, Jan. 16.
The Dragons led, 30-24, at halftime, and Pierz made just three three-pointers and 22 baskets total in the loss.
Eighth grader Kiley Waytashek led Pierz with 13 points in the loss. Junior Emily Ann Dehler added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Pierz’ second loss was a 74-44 loss at Albany, another section and conference front-runner.
A very strong Huskies team came out hot in the first half, and by halftime led, 44-23.
Pierz’ offense was unable to catch up, shooting 29 percent from the field.
Waytashek and junior Emily Sadlovsky had nine points each for Pierz.
Pierz dropped to 7-7 overall and 4-2 in GRC play. Next the Pioneers will host Osakis, Monday.
Little Falls improved to 2-11 overall and 1-5 in the GRC. The Flyers will be at St. Cloud Tech for a Section 8-3A matchup, Tuesday.
