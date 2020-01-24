Camp Ripley’s biathlon course was the venue for the Little Falls Nordic Ski Invite, Thursday.
The race was a 10K true pursuit, with varsity racers being timed in a 5K classic race, and then being released on the course by time for a 5K skate portion.
Little Falls’ boys team finished as a runner-up with a 372 total, four points behind the winners — Bemidji.
The Flyer girls finished in sixth place as a team with total of 307, while Brainerd won the event.
The Flyer boys were led by junior Jackson Grant, who finished third individually with a total time of 32:55 after a strong 15:01 skate portion, which was the second-best skate time.
Senior Cormac Shanoff finished in sixth place for the Flyers after a 17:51 classic start put him out fourth for the skate, and earned a total time of 34:28.
“I had a really good first race, but the second one was not as good,” Shanoff said.
Shanoff said a couple things were a bit unique for the race at Camp Ripley, mainly that the classic and skate courses were the same, which is often not the case, he said.
Also, the classic start was a bit unusual.
“We were all in pairs, so we got to go out together, push each other, and I think that really brought down times,” Shanoff said.
Other racers that helped the Flyers were freshman Ethan Yorek (10th, 35:11); freshman Connor Grant (13th, 35:41), junior John Stockard and senior Eli Segler, who finished 15th and 16th.
Senior Thomas Zupko also raced to a 26th place finish.
The Flyers girls team was led by senior Adrienne Kresha, who finished in 16th place with a total time of 41:55. She had the eighth-best skate time of 18:20.
Senior Camilla Johnson (42:41) placed 21st. She was followed by Beth Ahlin (28th), Claire Zack (32nd). The trio of Breanna Barchus, Abigail Borash and Anika Johnson finished consecutively from 61st to 63rd.
Shanoff said that the meet is a great preview for the upcoming postseason races.
“It helps to get a look at having two races a little ways apart, and most of the teams in the sections are here,” Shanoff said. “So it gives us a look at what we need to improve, and what we’ll be up against.”
“We’re competing really closely with Bemidji and Brainerd, and it will be fun to see how the section will play out,’ Shanoff said.
The Flyers will next be in action at Bemidji, Tuesday.
