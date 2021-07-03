The Little Falls varsity hockey team hosted its end of the year banquet, Wednesday, June 23, and celebrated the retirement of Coach Tony Couture, who has been the head hockey coach for the Flyers for the past 28 years.
Two Flyers were named All-Section 6A: Senior goaltender Dane Couture was first-team goaltender, and senior Nicholas Stevens was a first-team forward. Five Flyers were named honorable mentions: Sophomore forward Matt Filippi, junior forward Hayden Johnson, senior forward Robby Kuchinski-Helgeson, senior defenseman Joe Majerle and junior defenseman George Moore.
Moore and Johnson, along with fellow junior, Collin Kray, were named the 2021-22 captains.
Couture and Stevens split the Most Valuable Player Award. The rest of the awards shook out like this: Rookie of the Year, Carter Oothoudt; Most Improved, Kray; Hobey Baker, Tauer Morrison; Will to Win, Stevens; Mr. Hustle, Morrison; Student Athlete, Kray; Plus/Minus, Johnson; Most Hits/Rub Outs, Kuchinski-Helgeson and Blocked Shots, Moore.
Other seniors that graduate for Little Falls include: Jake Czajkowski, Gabe Hirsch, Marshall Anez, Gunnar Gustafson, Tyler Brickey Jack Capko and Ben Rekstad.
Little Falls finished the season, 14-5-1, and made a trip to state for the first time since 2012. The Flyers won their first game at state, but fell in the semifinals.
It was also the final season for Couture, who finished his Flyers career with a record of 426-301-18. With 16 seasons above .500 and nine below (three at .500 exactly).
He was a 10-time Section Coach of the Year, including 2020-21. He was also the 2020-21 John Mariucci Class A State Coach of the Year. He won the Charlie Stryker 3M High School Coach of the Year award in 2006-07.
Under his reign, the Flyers won seven section championships, and were section runners-up six times.
