By the end of last spring’s season, the Little Falls softball team was playing its best, winning a section playoff game, and narrowly falling to Alexandria, 3-2, to be eliminated from section play.
The Flyers hope that a team led by seniors and juniors will continue that momentum.
Six seniors anchor the Flyers lineup including infielders Vy Do, Sierra Kicker and Kaleese Kuchinski-Helgeson.
Outfielder Sadie Sue Houdek returns after a stellar junior season.
“Sadie is our best player both in the field and at the plate, she is also our team leader. She knows how and when to get our team going,” said Flyers head coach Tony Couture.
Senior Ava Filippi returns as an experienced pitcher, along with outfielder Abby Thesing.
Juniors Kerstin Knopik (first base), Sami Tembreull (shortstop), Ellie Skeesick (pitcher) will be expected to see a lot of varsity time as well.
Juniors like Mikayla Faust, Isabella Dukowitz, Ana Sobiech, Maddie Dahlberg and Gracie Schultz should also vie for time.
“We have a very inexperienced team so hoping that we can work all the wrinkles out during the regular season and play our best at the end,” Couture said.
Despite the inexperience, Couture said the team will be a group full of leaders who work hard, strive to improve and are fun.
The soonest the Flyers are allowed to take the field if the restrictions are lifted and sports resume, would be a home game with Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tuesday, May 5.
