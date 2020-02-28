Outshot 19-11 through two periods, it was only a matter of time before one of the two teams scored, and given a 13-6 shot advantage by Alexandria, it was the Cardinals whose two third-period goals sunk the Little Falls Flyers’ boys hockey season.
After a Shane Birkeland goal by Alexandria five minutes into the third, the Flyers needed something to go right, but despite getting three power plays after that, the Flyers went 0-for-3 in the third and 0-for-5 in the game with the man advantage.
Goaltender Dane Couture kept the Flyers in the game throughout, finishing with 30 saves in 31 opportunities.
Alexandria’s final goal was an empty netter with 21 seconds left.
The Cardinals moved on to play Cathedral in the Section 6A Championship, with a spot at state on the line, Thursday.
After the semifinal loss, the Flyers ended their season with a 19-7-1 record.
Little Falls graduates six seniors including forwards Ryan Buckallew, Nolan Bjorge, Mason Doble and Mark Vetter, defenseman Reece Hubbard, as well as goaltender Adam Funk.
Gabe Hirsch finished the season as the Flyers’ leading scorer at 45 points, with 17 goals and 28 assists.
Nicholas Stevens was second with 41 points, 17 goals and 24 assists.
Buckallew was the leading goal scorer for the Flyers with 20 goals to go with 20 assists for 40 points.
The top scoring defenseman for the Flyers was Hubbard at 37 points with 11 goals and 26 assists.
