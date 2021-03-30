A 2-1 win over Delano in the Class A State Hockey quarterfinal advanced Little Falls to the semifinals, Tuesday.

Senior Dane Couture was stout in net, stopping 33-of-34 shots in net for the Flyers. Little Falls was outshot 34-16.

Little Falls led most of the game, going up 1-0 after a goal from Joe Majerle in the first period. Assists were credited to Gunnar Gustafson and Matt Filippi.

After Delano tied the game 1-1, Little Falls got another big goal from George Moore on an assist from Gustafson.

His shot squirted through the armpit of the Delano goaltender.

This was not the first big goal for he junior defenseman. Moore was the hero in double overtime of the Section 6A Championship win over Fergus Falls.

The Flyers held on after that, earning the 2-1 victory.

Little Falls will play in the semifinal at 1 p.m., Friday, against Dodge County, who earned a 7-3 win over short-handed top-seed Hermantown.

Little Falls and Dodge County played back on March 5 at Exchange Arena, with the Flyers falling, 3-2.

Tags

Load comments