Little Falls’ gymnastics team earned its first win and notched a season-best score in a narrow loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice,
First, the Flyers defeated Detroit Lakes, 126.325-113.4 in the Flyers’ home opener, Dec. 5.
“The girls did so well and with room to improve on beam and floor, we are all very excited to reach for some big goals this season,” said Flyers head coach Rachelle LeBlanc.
Sophomore Madeline Dehn was the match’s top finisher in the all-around after amassing a score of 32.4. Flyers freshman Ashley Hagen was second in the all-around with a 30.350 score.
Finishing above all other competitors in the vault was eighth grader Samantha Rybaski with a score of 8.400. Freshman Tahalia Craft was right behind her in second with an 8.375.
Craft was the top finisher in the uneven bars at 8.000. Dehn came in second with a 7.650.
In the balance beam, it was Dehn bringing it home for Little Falls with an 8.200. Hagen was second with a 7.900.
Finally, it was Rybaski as the top finisher in the floor exercise with a score of 8.450. Dehn was second with an 8.300.
Little Falls’ next match was a loss against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tuesday. The Storm topped the Flyers, 131.225-128.075.
However, the score of 128.075 was a full three points higher than Little Falls’ best score a year ago, and was the team’s best so far this season.
Dehn was again the leader in the all-around with a second place total of 32.525. Craft was third with a 31.825 score.
Dehn was the Flyers’ best finisher in the floor with a third place score of 8.475.
Rybaski was tied with senior Kali Schirmers for the Flyers’ best in the vault with an 8.550, which was a tie for fifth.
Dehn took third in the bars with a score of 7.650, and finally, Dehn was fifth in the balance beam at 8.000.
The next gymnastics competition will be at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.