The Little Falls gymnastics team finished in fifth place at the Section 8A meet, Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Flyers tallied 125.925 points, which was better than three other section teams.
“The Flyers had a rough start on beam as their first event but came back strong on the last three events scoring season highs on vault and bars,” said Little Falls head coach Rachelle LeBlanc.
LeBlanc mentioned that senior Kali Schirmers notched a season-high score on the vault, as well as a 15th place finish in the floor exercise with a score of 8.700 in both.
Sophomore Maddie Dehn led the way for the Flyers in the all-around with a 13th place score of 32.700. Schirmers finished in 16th with 31.200, while freshman Tahalia Craft was 15th with a 31.325.
“The Flyers also were awarded the silver award for academics in the state, and I am very proud of the team’s accomplishments this year,” LeBlanc said.
Little Falls’ highest score came in the vault, led by Schirmers’ season high, and an 8.550 from Dehn.
The next best for the Flyers was the floor, again led by Schirmers followed by an 8.600 from Dehn.
In the balance beam, Little Falls was led by Dehn’s 7.750, followed closely by freshman Ashley Hagen’s 7.700.
Finally, in the uneven bars, Dehn led the way with that season-best 7.800. Craft was right behind her with a 7.750.
Little Falls season ends, as do the careers of Schirmers and fellow senior Brooklyn DeSmet-Bellefeuille.
