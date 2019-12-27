The Little Falls gymnastics team earned another dual victory after defeating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 125.4-124.975, Dec. 19.
The victory was even more impressive considering the Flyers were battling illness for the past week or so.
“I was very impressed and pleased with the depth of our team,” said Flyers head coach Rachelle LeBlanc. “It is so great to have gymnasts, ready and eager to step in when needed.”
Sophomore Maddie Dehn had a season-best night, and senior captain Kali Schirmers also received season highs in the floor and vault.
Dehn’s season-high scores included the all-around, where she was second with a 32.575.
Schirmers led the way for Little Falls in the vault with an 8.550.
Freshman Tahalia Craft was the top Flyer finisher in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 7.300.
Dehn notched an impressive 8.700 to tie for first in the floor exercise. Schirmers was one of three that tied her with that score.
Lastly, Dehn scored 8.450 on the balance beam to round out her score. Freshman Ashley Hagen notched a 7.700 to finish third for Little Falls.
The next time the Flyers are in action will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Paynesville.
