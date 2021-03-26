The season ended for both the Little Falls boys and girls basketball teams in the quarterfinals of the Section 8-3A playoffs March 18.
Little Falls’ girls basketball team was bested by No. 4 Sartell, 53-33.
Senior Taylor Jordan led the way for the Flyers with 16 points, including a 9-of-13 night from the free throw line.
Little Falls trailed 33-17 by halftime, and were unable to dig themselves out of the hole.
The Flyers graduate three seniors: Jordan, Sami Tembreull and Maddie Dahlberg. They had a final record of 5-14.
Little Falls’ boys team was also ushered from the section tournament after a 73-49 loss to No. 2 Sauk Rapids.
Little Falls never led in the contest, and the Storm led by as much as 31 points, including a 48-21 lead at halftime.
Senior Luke Kush led Little Falls with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Ethan Poser added nine points in the losing effort.
Little Falls finished with a final record of 8-11, and the Flyers graduate six seniors: Kush, Paul Filippi, Haakon Bjorge, Hastin Pechan, Alex Loukinen and Eli Eggerth.
