The season ended for both the Little Falls boys and girls basketball teams in the quarterfinals of the Section 8-3A playoffs March 18.

Little Falls’ girls basketball team was bested by No. 4 Sartell, 53-33.

Senior Taylor Jordan led the way for the Flyers with 16 points, including a 9-of-13 night from the free throw line.

Little Falls trailed 33-17 by halftime, and were unable to dig themselves out of the hole.

The Flyers graduate three seniors: Jordan, Sami Tembreull and Maddie Dahlberg. They had a final record of 5-14.

Little Falls’ boys team was also ushered from the section tournament after a 73-49 loss to No. 2 Sauk Rapids.

Little Falls never led in the contest, and the Storm led by as much as 31 points, including a 48-21 lead at halftime.

Senior Luke Kush led Little Falls with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Ethan Poser added nine points in the losing effort.

Little Falls finished with a final record of 8-11, and the Flyers graduate six seniors: Kush, Paul Filippi, Haakon Bjorge, Hastin Pechan, Alex Loukinen and Eli Eggerth.

