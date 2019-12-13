The Little Falls boys hockey team improved to 5-1-1 after smashing three opponents in contests in the past week and a half.
First, the Flyers shut out Wadena-Deer Creek on the Wolverines’ home ice, 11-0, Dec. 5.
Ryan Buckallew, Nicholas Stevens and Gunnar Gustafson all tallied four points in the victory.
Nine different Flyers scored in the victory on a 55-11 shot advantage for Little Falls.
Goaltender Dane Couture stopped all 11 that came his way.
The Flyers followed up that win with a 6-1 victory at Fergus Falls, Saturday, Dec. 7.
The normally strong Otters were out shot 35-18 in the game, as Stevens finished with four points for the second straight game on two goals and two assists.
Mason Doble, Gustafson, Buckallew and Gabe Hirsch all scored as well.
Finally, the Flyers capped off the great week with a 13-1 victory over Prairie Centre, Tuesday.
Hirsch had a hat trick in the contest and totaled four points. Joe Majerle also had four points on a goal and three assists.
There were 14 different Flyers who either notched a goal or an assists in the win after a 55-14 shot advantage for Little Falls.
Next for the Flyers will be an away game at Northern Lakes, Tuesday.
Also with a highly successful week were the Brainerd-Little Falls Flying Warriors.
BLF recorded three consecutive shutouts starting with a 4-0 win over Buffalo, Dec. 5.
A 33-11 shot advantage led to the shutout victory. Gabbie Smith scored twice and earned an assists. Breya Sawyer had 11 saves in net.
The second shutout was a 4-0 defeat at Bemidji, Dec. 6.
BLF dominated with 49 shots to Bemidji’s five.
Shaylee Stroot had a goal and an assist. Sawyer stopped all five Bemidji shots.
Finally, the Flying Warriors shut out Fergus Falls, 5-0, Tuesday.
Josie Kramer finished with four points for BLF, while Sawyer stopped all nine shots that came her way.
BLF (7-2) will travel to play North Wright County, Thursday.
